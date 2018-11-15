Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of AngioDynamics worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 729.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $41,746.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGO stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

