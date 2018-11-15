Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in BT Group plc (BT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $16.80 on Thursday. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

