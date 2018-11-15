GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

