Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after buying an additional 7,380,981 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after buying an additional 5,465,768 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Navient by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 1,334,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $10,344,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

