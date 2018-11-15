Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $759,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $299.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

