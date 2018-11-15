Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $978,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

