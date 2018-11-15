Garrison Capital (GARS) Given “Buy” Rating at National Securities

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

“ Garrison earned adjusted NII/share of $0.23 for 3Q18, five cents below our estimate and the quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend was subsequently reduced to $0.23/share for 4Q18. We note that while we had expected the dividend to be maintained, we thought it would be done with fee waivers until it was able to be earned with a resumption of the incentive fee (slated to begin again in 4Q18).



 We think the new dividend level reflects a view that spread compression will continue unabated and that there will be more purchases of syndicated loans going forward. While we expect spread widening from 1Q19-3Q19, we understand the rationale for setting the dividend at a level that doesn’t anticipate this. Additionally, we think a much higher concentration of UMM deals in the portfolio bodes well for NAV stability going forward.



 Garrison received shareholder approval to reduce asset coverage to 150% (regulatory D/E of 2.00x) from 200% (regulatory D/E of 1.00x). Additionally, on 9/21/18 the company reset its CLO and obtained a 97 bps weighted average reduction in the spread over LIBOR, by our calculations. The company was also able to put $50.0 million as a revolver and retain the B tranche ($36.5 million), thus removing the need to deploy all of the new commitments in 4Q18 or be faced with a drag on earnings.



 We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.04 from $1.15 and our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.04 from $1.21. We maintaining our BUY rating and our $11 price target. Shares closed 11/9/18 at 71% of NAV despite one portfolio company comprising 2.4% of the portfolio at cost being on non-accrual status.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

GARS opened at $7.71 on Monday. Garrison Capital has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth about $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 46.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 86.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

