Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.61 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $14.61 million and $3.46 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00144494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00229327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.09780306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009810 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,345,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.