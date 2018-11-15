General Electric to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,510,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 464,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

