General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

