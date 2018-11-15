Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Director Sells $16,207,119.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 204,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $16,207,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 169,344 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $13,972,573.44.

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7,576.00 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 114.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after purchasing an additional 770,413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth about $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 2,575.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 40.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-director-sells-16207119-00-in-stock.html.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.