Genpact (G) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Genpact reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped expanding Genpact’s product portfolio as well as gaining new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable. Despite such positives, shares of Genpact have underperformed the industry over the past year. In fact, Genpact faces significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. The company experiences seasonality with revenues typically lower in the first and second quarters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

G traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Genpact has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 108.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 88.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17,596.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

