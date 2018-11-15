Genus (GNS) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 2,470 ($32.27) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.12) on Thursday. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

In other Genus news, insider Karim Bitar sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($33.16), for a total transaction of £150,249.60 ($196,327.71).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. It operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. The company sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.

