Geodrill (GEO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill will post 0.219999984722223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$71,744.00.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

