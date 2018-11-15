Georgian Mining (GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 165185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

