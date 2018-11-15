Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Gibraltar reported mixed third-quarter results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same by 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines increased 2% and 6%, respectively, year-over-year. The improved performance was backed by robust performance by the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment, along with effective price-material cost management. However, operating margin contracted 130 bps due to its unfavorable product mix and volume. Lower demand in the Infrastructure segment added to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROCK. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

