Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $1.30 Million Stake in Veritone Inc (VERI)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP decreased its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. Veritone accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.68% of Veritone worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 231,376 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Veritone by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Veritone Inc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 91.01% and a negative net margin of 286.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,000,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,119,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,754,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $196,030. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $1.30 Million Stake in Veritone Inc (VERI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/gladstone-capital-management-llp-has-1-30-million-stake-in-veritone-inc-veri.html.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.