Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) President Buys $55,664.00 in Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at $912,651.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GAIN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $324.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.26.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,089.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 143.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 353.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,529 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.