Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Glassbridge Enterprises stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Glassbridge Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

