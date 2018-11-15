Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Director William J. Phd Link Sells 14,475 Shares

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Director William J. Phd Link sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $839,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William J. Phd Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, William J. Phd Link sold 41,500 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $2,391,230.00.

GKOS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.47. 422,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,212. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $43.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 14,833.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,211,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

