Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,979.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 741,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

