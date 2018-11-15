Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $406,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,982,000 after buying an additional 7,539,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,870,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,730,000 after buying an additional 2,529,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,974,000 after buying an additional 1,409,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,877,000 after buying an additional 5,328,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after buying an additional 1,564,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $406,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/global-financial-private-capital-llc-takes-406000-position-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.