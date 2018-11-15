Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,936,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $673,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,040.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,130. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/global-financial-private-capital-llc-takes-476000-position-in-nektar-therapeutics-nktr.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.