Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stake Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.90.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,955 shares of company stock worth $11,419,763 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

