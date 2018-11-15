Globus Medical (GMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 218,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,285. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 28.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

