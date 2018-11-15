GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 3rd

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Shares of GMP opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. GMP Capital has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$4.64.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GMP Capital will post 0.310000010585366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMP Capital Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

