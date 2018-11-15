goeasy Ltd (GSY) Director David Ingram Acquires 400 Shares

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,188.00.

David Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, David Ingram acquired 1,000 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00.

TSE:GSY traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,707. goeasy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$32.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.53.

GSY has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$51.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

