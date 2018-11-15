Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Ocean Group.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $140.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.87 million.

GOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,065,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 534,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,832. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.