Golden Predator Mining (GPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

