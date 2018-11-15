Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on SkyWest (SKYW)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.43.

SKYW stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

In related news, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 85.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Capital One National Association raised its stake in SkyWest by 42.2% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

