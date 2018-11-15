Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:GPT opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

