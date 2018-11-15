Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Granite Construction worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price objective on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

