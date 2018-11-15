Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 46925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Granite Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Oil from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Granite Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.80%. Granite Oil’s payout ratio is presently -88.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/granite-oil-gxo-hits-new-1-year-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Granite Oil Company Profile (TSE:GXO)

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.