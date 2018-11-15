Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) EVP Sells $510,640.20 in Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GBX opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

