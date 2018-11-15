Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Greenlight Capital Re in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Greenlight Capital Re’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 527,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 335,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 166,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

