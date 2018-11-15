Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 48274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Greenspace Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Get Greenspace Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Greenspace Brands (JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.57” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/greenspace-brands-jtr-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-57.html.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenspace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenspace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.