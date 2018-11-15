Gresham House (GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $499.40

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 4015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 639 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

