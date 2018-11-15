Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.97 EPS

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($6.97), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,036. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Simon purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

