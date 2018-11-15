Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,814. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,903.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,490,880 in the last ninety days. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

