Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.49. 599,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,038,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.46.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 105.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

