Gurdeep Singh Gill Purchases 20,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) insider Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00.

Gurdeep Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 7,530 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,321.90.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 48,300 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 2,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 27,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,834.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,250.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

TSE YGR opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

YGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gurdeep Singh Gill Purchases 20,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/gurdeep-singh-gill-purchases-20000-shares-of-yangarra-resources-ltd-ygr-stock.html.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.