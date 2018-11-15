GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 99.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $2,607,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,335,735.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $6,566,485. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price target on AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

