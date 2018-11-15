GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Schneider National worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $7,385,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schneider National by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,804,338.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Giertz purchased 4,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $601,220. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

SNDR opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

