Halfords Group plc (HFD) Insider Loraine Woodhouse Buys 8,321 Shares

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £24,879.79 ($32,509.85).

HFD stock opened at GBX 298.40 ($3.90) on Thursday. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 380.50 ($4.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.67 ($4.71).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

