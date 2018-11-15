Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $42,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

