Halloween Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Halloween Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halloween Coin has traded 63% lower against the US dollar. Halloween Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $352.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.02509706 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000397 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002073 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001393 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Halloween Coin

Halloween Coin (CRYPTO:HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,678,458 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halloween Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halloween Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

