Hancock Holding (HBHC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hancock were worth $62,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock by 15.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBHC stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Hancock Holding has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

