Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in AMETEK by 10.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $231,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE AME opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

