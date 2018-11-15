Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.06 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $21,166,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/hartford-investment-management-co-has-9-06-million-stake-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.