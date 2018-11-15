Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,160,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,827,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,927,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,523,795. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Societe Generale set a $106.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

